M Holdings Securities Inc. Sells 339 Shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

M Holdings Securities Inc. reduced its position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 16.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,750 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 339 shares during the period. M Holdings Securities Inc.’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in D.R. Horton in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in D.R. Horton in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new stake in D.R. Horton in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Newton One Investments LLC purchased a new stake in D.R. Horton in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in D.R. Horton in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. 82.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get D.R. Horton alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on DHI shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on D.R. Horton from $121.00 to $116.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Citigroup decreased their target price on D.R. Horton from $148.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 11th. StockNews.com lowered D.R. Horton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised D.R. Horton from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $148.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on D.R. Horton from $160.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, D.R. Horton has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $137.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other D.R. Horton news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.21, for a total value of $59,318.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $713,086.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

D.R. Horton Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE DHI opened at $150.07 on Friday. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 52 week low of $86.67 and a 52 week high of $154.64. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $120.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $118.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 6.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market cap of $50.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.57.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The construction company reported $4.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.98 by $0.47. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 21.85% and a net margin of 13.38%. The business had revenue of $10.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 14.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

D.R. Horton Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 20th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. This is an increase from D.R. Horton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.67%.

About D.R. Horton

(Free Report)

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for D.R. Horton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D.R. Horton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.