M Holdings Securities Inc. Sells 41,273 Shares of Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PIE)

M Holdings Securities Inc. decreased its holdings in Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PIE – Free Report) by 78.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,523 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,273 shares during the period. M Holdings Securities Inc. owned 0.14% of Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF worth $219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF in the second quarter worth about $67,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF by 133.4% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 2,693 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF by 6.7% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 11,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF in the first quarter worth about $229,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF by 7.3% in the second quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ PIE opened at $19.41 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $131.02 million, a P/E ratio of 10.29 and a beta of 0.79. Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF has a 1 year low of $17.35 and a 1 year high of $20.62. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.95.

PowerShares DWA Emerging Markets Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Emerging Markets Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in securities of emerging economies within Dorsey Wright & Associates’ classification definition, excluding companies listed on a U.S.

