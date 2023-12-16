M Holdings Securities Inc. Sells 4,213 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

M Holdings Securities Inc. reduced its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 60.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,760 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,213 shares during the quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 27,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,089,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Friedenthal Financial grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Friedenthal Financial now owns 12,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $955,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Topel & Distasi Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Topel & Distasi Wealth Management LLC now owns 39,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,035,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grandview Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC now owns 8,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ:VCSH opened at $77.13 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.52. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $74.43 and a one year high of $77.32.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Investors of record on Monday, December 4th were given a dividend of $0.2164 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 1st. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

