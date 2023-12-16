M Holdings Securities Inc. Sells 5,862 Shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

M Holdings Securities Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 78.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,567 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,862 shares during the period. M Holdings Securities Inc.’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its position in shares of Airbnb by 3.3% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 2,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. New World Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Airbnb by 2.1% in the second quarter. New World Advisors LLC now owns 3,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Accredited Investors Inc. grew its holdings in Airbnb by 4.0% in the second quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 2,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Airbnb by 36.9% in the second quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its holdings in Airbnb by 0.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 12,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,655,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. 44.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Airbnb alerts:

Insider Transactions at Airbnb

In other news, insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.60, for a total value of $36,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 976,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $118,710,540.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Airbnb news, insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 300 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.60, for a total value of $36,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 976,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,710,540.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.55, for a total transaction of $1,638,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 203,646 shares in the company, valued at $27,807,861.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 761,124 shares of company stock valued at $103,022,861 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 30.84% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb Stock Down 0.4 %

ABNB opened at $146.60 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $126.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $130.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market capitalization of $95.06 billion, a PE ratio of 17.73, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.22. Airbnb, Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.91 and a 1-year high of $154.95.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $3.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.36 billion. Airbnb had a net margin of 56.87% and a return on equity of 42.50%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ABNB. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $142.00 to $123.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Airbnb from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Airbnb from $116.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Barclays downgraded shares of Airbnb from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Airbnb has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.52.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Airbnb

Airbnb Company Profile

(Free Report)

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Airbnb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbnb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.