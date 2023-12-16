MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) Hits New 52-Week High at $93.07

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $93.07 and last traded at $92.86, with a volume of 20672 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $89.94.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $90.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price target on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Craig Hallum upgraded shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.10.

The company has a quick ratio of 7.48, a current ratio of 9.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $6.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.57, a PEG ratio of 7.87 and a beta of 1.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $80.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.28.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $150.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.70 million. MACOM Technology Solutions had a net margin of 14.12% and a return on equity of 17.47%. Analysts forecast that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Stephen G. Daly sold 50,000 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.82, for a total value of $4,141,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 140,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,599,189.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Stephen G. Daly sold 50,000 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.82, for a total value of $4,141,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 140,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,599,189.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Ocampo sold 205,480 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.92, for a total value of $16,832,921.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $410,583.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 328,870 shares of company stock valued at $27,184,965. 24.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MTSI. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in MACOM Technology Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. BOKF NA bought a new stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 42.2% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 748 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. 76.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog semiconductor solutions for use in wireless and wireline applications across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeter wave, and lightwave spectrum in the United States, China, Australia, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, and internationally.

