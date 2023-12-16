MAIA Biotechnology, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAIA) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

MAIA Biotechnology, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAIA – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 178,900 shares, a decrease of 34.4% from the November 15th total of 272,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 356,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days. Approximately 2.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

MAIA Biotechnology stock opened at $1.05 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.92 million, a P/E ratio of -0.73 and a beta of 0.01. MAIA Biotechnology has a one year low of $0.82 and a one year high of $5.22.

MAIA Biotechnology (NYSEAMERICAN:MAIA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.02. As a group, research analysts anticipate that MAIA Biotechnology will post -1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MAIA Biotechnology during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Centric Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of MAIA Biotechnology by 60.3% during the 2nd quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 64,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 24,250 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of MAIA Biotechnology during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Naviter Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of MAIA Biotechnology during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of MAIA Biotechnology during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $71,000. 2.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MAIA Biotechnology, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies targeting cancer. The company's lead product candidate is THIO, a telomere-targeting agent that is in Phase II clinical study to evaluate its activity in patients with non-small cell lung cancer.

