MAN GRP PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:MNGPY) and AlTi Global (NASDAQ:ALTI) Head to Head Review

MAN GRP PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:MNGPY – Get Free Report) and AlTi Global (NASDAQ:ALTI – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Volatility & Risk

MAN GRP PLC/ADR has a beta of 1.7, suggesting that its share price is 70% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AlTi Global has a beta of 0.65, suggesting that its share price is 35% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares MAN GRP PLC/ADR and AlTi Global’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MAN GRP PLC/ADR N/A N/A N/A AlTi Global N/A 12.37% 7.87%

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MAN GRP PLC/ADR $1.07 billion 2.71 $255.00 million N/A N/A AlTi Global N/A N/A $8.78 million N/A N/A

This table compares MAN GRP PLC/ADR and AlTi Global’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

MAN GRP PLC/ADR has higher revenue and earnings than AlTi Global.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

9.0% of AlTi Global shares are owned by institutional investors. 27.5% of AlTi Global shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for MAN GRP PLC/ADR and AlTi Global, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MAN GRP PLC/ADR 0 0 0 0 N/A AlTi Global 0 1 0 0 2.00

AlTi Global has a consensus price target of $8.00, indicating a potential downside of 4.99%. Given AlTi Global’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe AlTi Global is more favorable than MAN GRP PLC/ADR.

Summary

AlTi Global beats MAN GRP PLC/ADR on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MAN GRP PLC/ADR

Man Group plc provides alternative investment management services worldwide. The company offers a range of liquid investment products and solutions, which include quantitative and discretionary, long only and long short, and single and multi-manager. It distributes its products and solutions directly to institutions; and to private investors through a network of intermediaries. Man Group plc was founded in 1783 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

About AlTi Global

AlTi Global, Inc. provides wealth and asset management services individuals, families, foundations, and institutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers discretionary investment management, non-discretionary investment advisory, trust, and administration services, as well as family office services comprising wealth transfer planning, multi-generational education planning, wealth and asset strategy, trust and fiduciary, chief financial officers and outsourced family office, philanthropy, and lifestyle and special projects services. It also provides merchant banking services, such as merger and acquisition advisory, corporate broker, private placements, public company and initial public offering advisory, strategic advisory, independent board advice, and structured finance advisory services; and corporate advisory, brokerage, and placement agency services to entrepreneurs and companies. The company offers investment strategy, asset allocation, investment manager selection, risk management, portfolio construction and implementation, and reporting. In addition, it manages or advises in combined assets; structures, arranges, and provides investors with co-investment opportunities in various alternative assets; manages and advises public and private investment funds; and invests in and supports financial services professionals, as well as provides impact investing advisory, investment manager selection, monitoring, and due diligence services. Further, the company offers coordination of legal-related and strategic business planning, wealth transfer planning, estate planning, research on trustee placement and multi-generational education planning, administrative, tax planning and concierge, and other services. The company was formerly known as Alvarium Tiedemann Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to AlTi Global, Inc. in April 2023. The company is based in New York, New York.

