Mandalay Resources (TSE:MND) Price Target Raised to C$3.50

Mandalay Resources (TSE:MND – Free Report) had its target price increased by BMO Capital Markets from C$3.00 to C$3.50 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Mandalay Resources Price Performance

MND opened at C$1.93 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$1.81 and a 200-day moving average price of C$1.80. Mandalay Resources has a twelve month low of C$1.30 and a twelve month high of C$3.50. The stock has a market capitalization of C$179.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.13 and a beta of 1.05.

Mandalay Resources (TSE:MND – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. Mandalay Resources had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 3.48%. The firm had revenue of C$54.88 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Mandalay Resources will post 0.1480392 earnings per share for the current year.

About Mandalay Resources

Mandalay Resources Corporation, a natural resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, extraction, processing, and reclamation of various mineral properties. It explores for gold, silver, and antimony deposits. The company holds a 100% interest in the Costerfield gold-antimony mine covering an area of 7,540.78 hectares (ha) located in Central Victoria, Australia; and the Bjorkdal gold mine that comprises 9 mining concessions and 19 exploration permits located in Vasterbotten County in northern Sweden.

