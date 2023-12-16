Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) Shares Acquired by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Free Report) by 46.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,061,516 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 334,727 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.18% of Marathon Oil worth $24,436,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 48,341,531 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,213,856,000 after buying an additional 392,821 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Marathon Oil by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,618,959 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $422,150,000 after buying an additional 775,533 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 14,650,160 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $337,247,000 after purchasing an additional 119,850 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,680,680 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $231,949,000 after purchasing an additional 111,336 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 60.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,739,802 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $194,346,000 after purchasing an additional 2,904,140 shares during the period. 76.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MRO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Benchmark lowered their price target on Marathon Oil from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Marathon Oil from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Marathon Oil from $37.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 price target (down from $34.00) on shares of Marathon Oil in a report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Marathon Oil from $31.00 to $32.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marathon Oil has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.66.

Marathon Oil Price Performance

MRO stock opened at $24.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 2.19. The business’s 50-day moving average is $26.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.39. Marathon Oil Co. has a 1 year low of $20.57 and a 1 year high of $32.54.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. Marathon Oil had a return on equity of 15.41% and a net margin of 24.96%. Marathon Oil’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.24 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Marathon Oil Co. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Oil Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. This is a positive change from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.30%.

Marathon Oil declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, November 1st that permits the company to buyback $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the oil and gas producer to buy up to 14.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marathon Oil

In other news, insider Patrick Wagner sold 41,345 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.46, for a total transaction of $1,135,333.70. Following the sale, the insider now owns 160,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,418,588.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Patrick Wagner sold 41,345 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.46, for a total transaction of $1,135,333.70. Following the sale, the insider now owns 160,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,418,588.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Dane E. Whitehead sold 53,403 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.05, for a total value of $1,444,551.15. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 156,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,232,811.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 181,748 shares of company stock valued at $4,971,485 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

About Marathon Oil

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and internationally. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

