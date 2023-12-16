Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) Price Target Cut to $35.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Raymond James from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Benchmark lowered their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating and issued a $25.00 price objective (down previously from $27.00) on shares of Marathon Oil in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Marathon Oil in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $31.66.

NYSE:MRO opened at $24.32 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Marathon Oil has a one year low of $20.57 and a one year high of $32.54. The company has a market cap of $14.23 billion, a PE ratio of 9.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 2.19.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.08. Marathon Oil had a net margin of 24.96% and a return on equity of 15.41%. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Marathon Oil will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. This is an increase from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. Marathon Oil’s payout ratio is currently 16.30%.

Marathon Oil declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, November 1st that permits the company to buyback $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the oil and gas producer to repurchase up to 14.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Marathon Oil news, VP Michael A. Henderson sold 37,000 shares of Marathon Oil stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.30, for a total transaction of $1,010,100.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 94,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,573,134.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Michael A. Henderson sold 37,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.30, for a total value of $1,010,100.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 94,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,573,134.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Dane E. Whitehead sold 53,403 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.05, for a total transaction of $1,444,551.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 156,481 shares in the company, valued at $4,232,811.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 181,748 shares of company stock valued at $4,971,485 in the last three months. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Marathon Oil by 87.7% in the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 25,847 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $691,000 after acquiring an additional 12,074 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Marathon Oil by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 558,285 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $14,934,000 after acquiring an additional 74,986 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Marathon Oil in the 3rd quarter valued at about $352,000. Quantum Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Marathon Oil in the 3rd quarter valued at about $217,000. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its stake in Marathon Oil by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 142,303 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,807,000 after acquiring an additional 14,041 shares during the period. 76.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and internationally. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

