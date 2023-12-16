Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) Receives “Neutral” Rating from UBS Group

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by investment analysts at UBS Group in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $28.00 target price on the oil and gas producer’s stock, down from their previous target price of $34.00. UBS Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 15.16% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on Marathon Oil from $31.00 to $32.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $25.00 target price (down from $27.00) on shares of Marathon Oil in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Marathon Oil in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on Marathon Oil from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.66.

Marathon Oil Price Performance

MRO stock opened at $24.32 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $26.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.01, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 2.19. Marathon Oil has a 12-month low of $20.57 and a 12-month high of $32.54.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.08. Marathon Oil had a return on equity of 15.41% and a net margin of 24.96%. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Marathon Oil will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Marathon Oil announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, November 1st that permits the company to buyback $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the oil and gas producer to reacquire up to 14.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marathon Oil

In related news, insider Patrick Wagner sold 41,345 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.46, for a total value of $1,135,333.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 160,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,418,588.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Patrick Wagner sold 41,345 shares of Marathon Oil stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.46, for a total transaction of $1,135,333.70. Following the sale, the insider now owns 160,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,418,588.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Dane E. Whitehead sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.63, for a total value of $1,381,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 171,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,738,655.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 181,748 shares of company stock valued at $4,971,485 over the last 90 days. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Marathon Oil

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MRO. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Marathon Oil by 92.6% in the 1st quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,086 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co raised its stake in Marathon Oil by 367.9% during the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 1,020 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in Marathon Oil during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Oil in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. 76.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Marathon Oil Company Profile

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and internationally. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

