Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) Upgraded by Wells Fargo & Company to “Overweight”

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report released on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm presently has a $169.00 price target on the oil and gas company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $159.00. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 13.82% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on MPC. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $178.00 to $166.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $152.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.15.

Get Marathon Petroleum alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE:MPC opened at $148.48 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.38 billion, a PE ratio of 5.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.50. Marathon Petroleum has a 1 year low of $104.32 and a 1 year high of $159.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $148.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $138.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported $8.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.79 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $41.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.67 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 7.52% and a return on equity of 34.66%. Marathon Petroleum’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $7.81 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum will post 22.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Petroleum announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, October 25th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the oil and gas company to purchase up to 8.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Marathon Petroleum news, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 1,436 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.81, for a total transaction of $210,819.16. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $804,518.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 1,436 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.81, for a total transaction of $210,819.16. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $804,518.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.43, for a total transaction of $914,580.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,098 shares in the company, valued at $3,673,258.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Marathon Petroleum

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wesbanco Bank Inc. lifted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 3.2% in the third quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 25,131 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,803,000 after buying an additional 775 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 10.5% in the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 17,180 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,600,000 after purchasing an additional 1,631 shares during the period. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the third quarter worth $1,058,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 13.2% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 637,218 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $96,437,000 after purchasing an additional 74,389 shares during the period. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 605.5% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,079 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,585,000 after purchasing an additional 14,658 shares during the period. 74.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Marathon Petroleum

(Get Free Report)

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.