Mark Roderick Hunter Acquires 49,488 Shares of The Artisanal Spirits Company plc (LON:ART) Stock

The Artisanal Spirits Company plc (LON:ART – Get Free Report) insider Mark Roderick Hunter bought 49,488 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 49 ($0.62) per share, with a total value of £24,249.12 ($30,440.77).

Artisanal Spirits stock opened at GBX 48.50 ($0.61) on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 63.75 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 74.36. The Artisanal Spirits Company plc has a 1 year low of GBX 44 ($0.55) and a 1 year high of GBX 105 ($1.32). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 126.47, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 6.46. The company has a market cap of £34.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -808.33 and a beta of -0.02.

The Artisanal Spirits Company plc curates and sells premium single cask scotch malt whisky and other spirits to its members in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company creates small batches of blended malt whiskies, grain whiskies, rum, and gin under the J.G. Thomson brand. It sells its products online under The Scotch Malt Whisky Society brand name.

