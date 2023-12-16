Mark Roderick Hunter Acquires 49,488 Shares of The Artisanal Spirits Company plc (LON:ART) Stock

The Artisanal Spirits Company plc (LON:ART – Get Free Report) insider Mark Roderick Hunter bought 49,488 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 49 ($0.62) per share, with a total value of £24,249.12 ($30,440.77).
Artisanal Spirits Price Performance
Artisanal Spirits stock opened at GBX 48.50 ($0.61) on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 63.75 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 74.36. The Artisanal Spirits Company plc has a 1 year low of GBX 44 ($0.55) and a 1 year high of GBX 105 ($1.32). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 126.47, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 6.46. The company has a market cap of £34.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -808.33 and a beta of -0.02.
Artisanal Spirits Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Artisanal Spirits
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- How to invest in specialty retail stores
- Biggest Stock Losers – Today’s Biggest Percentage Decliners
- 6 best healthcare stocks to buy now
- What is a SEC Filing?
- 5 best healthcare sector ETFs
Receive News & Ratings for Artisanal Spirits Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Artisanal Spirits and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.