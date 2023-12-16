Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) Downgraded by Barclays to Underweight

Barclays downgraded shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC – Free Report) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a report released on Friday morning, MarketBeat reports. Barclays currently has $90.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $103.00.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Bank of America downgraded shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in a report on Thursday, October 12th. They set a neutral rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $187.00 to $149.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their target price for the company from $150.00 to $112.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $131.86.

Get Marriott Vacations Worldwide alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Marriott Vacations Worldwide

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Trading Down 4.0 %

Shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide stock opened at $87.79 on Friday. Marriott Vacations Worldwide has a 1 year low of $72.78 and a 1 year high of $165.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 3.28. The company has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 1.83. The company’s fifty day moving average is $83.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.06.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.99). Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a return on equity of 14.68% and a net margin of 6.50%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Marriott Vacations Worldwide will post 7.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st will be issued a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. This is an increase from Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 20th. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.92%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Marriott Vacations Worldwide

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 56.9% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 194.1% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the first quarter valued at about $55,000. 83.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Marriott Vacations Worldwide

(Get Free Report)

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation, a vacation company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products. It operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management. The company manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton Vacation Club, Westin Vacation Club, Hyatt Residence Club, and Marriott Vacation Club Pulse brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott Vacations Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott Vacations Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.