Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA Buys 546 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA raised its stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 6.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,829 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 546 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms comprises approximately 1.5% of Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $2,651,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC raised its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 2,500.0% in the first quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 130 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Meta Platforms during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC increased its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 32.2% during the 1st quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 189 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Insider Transactions at Meta Platforms

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 566 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $324.59, for a total value of $183,717.94. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,555,790.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 566 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.59, for a total value of $183,717.94. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,555,790.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 28,009 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.60, for a total transaction of $8,699,595.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 490,285 shares of company stock valued at $160,858,373 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Trading Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ META opened at $334.92 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52 week low of $112.46 and a 52 week high of $342.92. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $322.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $304.67. The company has a market cap of $860.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.20.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The social networking company reported $4.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.62 by $0.77. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 23.42% and a return on equity of 26.40%. The business had revenue of $34.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.64 EPS. Meta Platforms’s revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 14.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on META. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $372.00 to $411.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $380.00 price target on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $405.00 price objective on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Barclays reduced their target price on Meta Platforms from $410.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $385.00 price target on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, forty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $349.53.

View Our Latest Research Report on META

Meta Platforms Company Profile

(Free Report)

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding META? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.