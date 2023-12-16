Marston’s (LON:MARS) Upgraded to “Overweight” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Marston’s (LON:MARS – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm presently has a GBX 58 ($0.73) target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of GBX 54 ($0.68). JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 82.97% from the company’s current price.
Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Marston’s in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th.
Marston's PLC operates managed, franchised, and leased pubs in the United Kingdom. As of October 11, 2022, the company operated 1,468 pubs. It is also involved in the property management; telecommunications; and insurance businesses. The company was formerly known as The Wolverhampton & Dudley Breweries PLC and changed its name to Marston's PLC in January 2007.
