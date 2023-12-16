Marston’s (LON:MARS) Upgraded to “Overweight” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Marston’s (LON:MARS – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm presently has a GBX 58 ($0.73) target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of GBX 54 ($0.68). JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 82.97% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Marston’s in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th.

Get Marston's alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on MARS

Marston’s Stock Performance

About Marston’s

Shares of MARS opened at GBX 31.70 ($0.40) on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 30.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 30.50. Marston’s has a one year low of GBX 26.80 ($0.34) and a one year high of GBX 45.68 ($0.57). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 249.24, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of £209.35 million, a P/E ratio of -3,170.00, a P/E/G ratio of -0.16 and a beta of 1.50.

(Get Free Report)

Marston's PLC operates managed, franchised, and leased pubs in the United Kingdom. As of October 11, 2022, the company operated 1,468 pubs. It is also involved in the property management; telecommunications; and insurance businesses. The company was formerly known as The Wolverhampton & Dudley Breweries PLC and changed its name to Marston's PLC in January 2007.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Marston's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marston's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.