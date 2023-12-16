Martin Currie Sustainable International Equity ETF (MCSE) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 15th

Martin Currie Sustainable International Equity ETF (NASDAQ:MCSE – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, December 14th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.084 per share on Tuesday, December 26th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 15th.

Martin Currie Sustainable International Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MCSE opened at $14.48 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.60. Martin Currie Sustainable International Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $11.95 and a 52 week high of $14.99.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Martin Currie Sustainable International Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Martin Currie Sustainable International Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $463,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in Martin Currie Sustainable International Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,884,000.

Martin Currie Sustainable International Equity ETF Company Profile

The Martin Currie Sustainable International Equity ETF (MCSE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World ex USA index. The fund actively invests in a concentrated equity portfolio of foreign companies of any market capitalization. The fund selects equities based on ESG criteria and factors related to long-term potential.

