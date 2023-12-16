Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Acquires 119 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,059 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $850,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IBM. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in International Business Machines during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new position in International Business Machines during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in International Business Machines during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in International Business Machines during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in International Business Machines during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors own 56.16% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Stock Performance

Shares of IBM stock opened at $162.26 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $150.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $143.52. International Business Machines Co. has a 12 month low of $120.55 and a 12 month high of $166.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.52, a PEG ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The technology company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.08. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 38.51% and a net margin of 11.32%. The firm had revenue of $14.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.73 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th were given a dividend of $1.66 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $6.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.09%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 88.06%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on IBM shares. StockNews.com upgraded International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Bank of America raised their price target on International Business Machines from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Monday, November 13th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on International Business Machines from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on International Business Machines from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $150.00.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

