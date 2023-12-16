Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Acquires 322 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,998 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $1,442,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Country Trust Bank raised its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 1,315.8% during the 2nd quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 269 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group raised its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 504.0% during the 1st quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 302 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. 71.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Phillips 66 Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PSX opened at $129.85 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $57.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.83, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.35. Phillips 66 has a 12 month low of $89.74 and a 12 month high of $131.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $117.60 and its 200 day moving average is $111.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Phillips 66 Dividend Announcement

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $4.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.78 by ($0.15). Phillips 66 had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 23.32%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $6.46 EPS. Research analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 15.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is 25.33%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on PSX. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $134.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $131.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 6th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. upgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $115.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Phillips 66 presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $134.43.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Phillips 66 news, CFO Kevin J. Mitchell sold 31,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.21, for a total value of $4,127,657.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 103,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,457,333.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.57% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

