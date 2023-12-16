Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Boosts Holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,841 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 958 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $1,839,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Park National Corp OH lifted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 20,617 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,820,000 after acquiring an additional 922 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,510 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 258.2% in the 2nd quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 4,313 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 3,109 shares during the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $346,000. Finally, Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $881,000. 63.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Duke Energy Price Performance

Shares of DUK opened at $96.59 on Friday. Duke Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $83.06 and a twelve month high of $106.43. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.52, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

Duke Energy Announces Dividend

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.13 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 8.24%. The company’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.78 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 18th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th will be given a $1.025 dividend. This represents a $4.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 261.15%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DUK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Duke Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $102.00 to $93.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $104.00 to $101.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $109.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.55.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, solar and wind sources, renewables, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

Further Reading

