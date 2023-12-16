Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Boosts Holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,222 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 327 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $946,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $27,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. bought a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Performance

MUB stock opened at $108.06 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $104.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.06. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $100.78 and a 1-year high of $108.66.

About iShares National Muni Bond ETF

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

