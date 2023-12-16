Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Buys 10,161 Shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Free Report) by 12,701.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,241 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 10,161 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $1,013,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $853,748,000. Cowa LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 9,674.3% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 3,820,695 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,084,000 after buying an additional 3,781,606 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,726,689 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $174,033,000 after buying an additional 8,956 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 7.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,565,346 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $167,320,000 after buying an additional 113,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. boosted its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 2,786.7% in the second quarter. Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. now owns 1,157,519 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $116,493,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117,420 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:HDV opened at $102.37 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $100.19. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $93.46 and a 52-week high of $107.06.

About iShares Core High Dividend ETF

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

