Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Decreases Stock Holdings in JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF (BATS:JEMA)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV trimmed its position in shares of JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF (BATS:JEMA – Free Report) by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,249 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,695 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV owned approximately 0.14% of JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $1,355,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,848,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $868,573,000 after buying an additional 2,356,122 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 356.3% in the 1st quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 771,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,953,000 after acquiring an additional 602,114 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $6,708,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its stake in JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 175.5% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 273,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,290,000 after acquiring an additional 174,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 38.8% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 439,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,003,000 after acquiring an additional 122,783 shares in the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF alerts:

JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of JEMA stock opened at $36.43 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $998.18 million, a P/E ratio of 12.05 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $35.00 and a 200-day moving average of $35.80.

JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF Profile

The JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF (JEMA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets index. The fund is an actively-managed fund utilizing emerging market equity strategies across countries, regions, styles, and market capitalizations. JEMA was launched on Mar 10, 2021 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JEMA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF (BATS:JEMA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.