Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Grows Position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 120.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,401 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,248 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $1,071,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 4.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 211,847,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,355,130,000 after purchasing an additional 9,508,063 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 41.6% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 89,469,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,376,825,000 after purchasing an additional 26,285,599 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 6.6% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 53,899,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,634,585,000 after purchasing an additional 3,315,469 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 2.5% in the first quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 35,439,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,733,720,000 after purchasing an additional 857,265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 5.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,475,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $811,518,000 after purchasing an additional 818,829 shares during the last quarter.

BNDX stock opened at $50.42 on Friday. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $47.30 and a 12 month high of $50.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $48.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.49.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Investors of record on Monday, December 4th were paid a dividend of $0.0873 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 1st. This is a boost from Vanguard Total International Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%.

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

