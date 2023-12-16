Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Grows Stock Position in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF (NYSEARCA:PREF)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF (NYSEARCA:PREF – Free Report) by 167.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 43,834 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,462 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV owned about 0.13% of Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF worth $739,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Motco raised its position in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF by 113.3% in the second quarter. Motco now owns 2,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,282 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF by 231.7% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,738 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF in the second quarter valued at $58,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF in the first quarter valued at $138,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF in the second quarter valued at $210,000.

Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF stock opened at $17.40 on Friday. Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF has a fifty-two week low of $16.17 and a fifty-two week high of $18.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.90.

The Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF (PREF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund with a primary focus on $1,000 par preferred securities. PREF was launched on Jul 10, 2017 and is managed by Principal.

