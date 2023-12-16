Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Has $1.49 Million Position in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV cut its position in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 143,425 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,637 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $1,492,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HBAN. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in Huntington Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 81.6% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 2,831 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Quarry LP boosted its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 68.8% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,777 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 31.2% in the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,067 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 967 shares during the last quarter. 78.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a report on Friday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $11.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.25.

Insider Transactions at Huntington Bancshares

In other Huntington Bancshares news, insider Helga Houston sold 2,750 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.97, for a total transaction of $30,167.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 592,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,502,621.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Bancshares Trading Down 2.4 %

Huntington Bancshares stock opened at $12.86 on Friday. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 52-week low of $9.13 and a 52-week high of $15.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $18.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.52, a P/E/G ratio of 6.85 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.93.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.04. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 14.71% and a net margin of 22.55%. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. Analysts predict that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

Huntington Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 18th will be paid a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 15th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.82%. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is 41.06%.

Huntington Bancshares Profile

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

