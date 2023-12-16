Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Has $2.33 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV cut its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 61,294 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,720 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. White Pine Capital LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 6,045 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp lifted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 26,360 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. Resolute Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. Resolute Advisors LLC now owns 18,672 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $739,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,944 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $670,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Finally, Fortress Wealth Group LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.9% in the second quarter. Fortress Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,961 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period. 76.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EEM opened at $40.00 on Friday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $36.38 and a 1-year high of $42.53. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.18.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

