Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Increases Stock Position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 5.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 204,925 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,955 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $2,545,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Snider Financial Group lifted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 100,345.2% during the first quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 219,805,167 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $3,717,000 after purchasing an additional 219,586,336 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 243.2% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 81,406,673 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,025,724,000 after purchasing an additional 57,689,209 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Ford Motor in the fourth quarter valued at $419,237,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Ford Motor by 81,406.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,201,290 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $351,241,000 after acquiring an additional 30,164,236 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Ford Motor in the first quarter valued at $341,804,000. 52.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider John Douglas Field purchased 182,000 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.05 per share, with a total value of $2,011,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 720,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,957,944.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. HSBC assumed coverage on Ford Motor in a report on Monday, December 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $11.30 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Ford Motor from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. UBS Group started coverage on Ford Motor in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Ford Motor in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, BNP Paribas cut Ford Motor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ford Motor has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.02.

Ford Motor Stock Down 0.6 %

F opened at $12.01 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.64. Ford Motor has a 12 month low of $9.63 and a 12 month high of $15.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.35.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $43.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.94 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 21.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Ford Motor Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 31st. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.22%.

Ford Motor Profile

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

