Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Lowers Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV trimmed its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB – Free Report) by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 82,661 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,071 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $2,424,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $59,000. Motco raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 55.0% during the second quarter. Motco now owns 2,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $81,000.

Shares of SPSB stock opened at $29.74 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $29.10 and a 1 year high of $29.82. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.38.

The SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (SPSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Long U.S. Treasury index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of fixed-rate investment-grade nonconvertible US corporate bonds with 1-3 years remaining in maturity. SPSB was launched on Dec 16, 2009 and is managed by State Street.

