Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Lowers Stock Position in JPMorgan Active Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JGRO)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV reduced its stake in JPMorgan Active Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JGRO – Free Report) by 30.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,099 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,070 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV owned about 0.46% of JPMorgan Active Growth ETF worth $1,730,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Active Growth ETF by 5.5% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 6,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in JPMorgan Active Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $13,737,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its position in JPMorgan Active Growth ETF by 15.7% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 164,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,143,000 after acquiring an additional 22,236 shares during the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Active Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,915,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in JPMorgan Active Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $343,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA JGRO opened at $60.39 on Friday. JPMorgan Active Growth ETF has a one year low of $43.63 and a one year high of $60.59. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.74.

About JPMorgan Active Growth ETF

The Jpmorgan Active Growth ETF (JGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in US large-cap companies perceived to have strong earnings growth potential. JGRO was launched on Aug 8, 2022 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

