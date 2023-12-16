Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Purchases 1,980 Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 27.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,065 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,980 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $830,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Angeles Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. 86.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ IEF opened at $95.99 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $92.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.85. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $88.86 and a 52-week high of $100.80.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.2816 per share. This represents a $3.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

Featured Articles

