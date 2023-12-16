Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Purchases 2,073 Shares of JPMorgan Active Value ETF (NYSEARCA:JAVA)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Active Value ETF (NYSEARCA:JAVA – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,909 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,073 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV owned about 0.39% of JPMorgan Active Value ETF worth $1,738,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in JPMorgan Active Value ETF by 32.3% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Sutton Place Investors LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Active Value ETF by 8.3% in the second quarter. Sutton Place Investors LLC now owns 4,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Active Value ETF by 36.7% in the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Active Value ETF by 27.8% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Active Value ETF by 8.0% in the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 7,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan Active Value ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of JAVA opened at $55.47 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $486.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.70 and a beta of 0.80. JPMorgan Active Value ETF has a 1-year low of $48.47 and a 1-year high of $56.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.48.

About JPMorgan Active Value ETF

The JPMorgan Active Value ETF (JAVA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed fund of US large-cap value stocks selected based on proprietary fundamental analysis. JAVA was launched on Oct 4, 2021 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

