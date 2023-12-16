Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Purchases 5,029 Shares of Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL – Free Report) by 11,973.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,029 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Kinsale Capital Group were worth $2,100,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Kinsale Capital Group by 2.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,524,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $757,775,000 after purchasing an additional 51,045 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Kinsale Capital Group by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,225,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $507,488,000 after purchasing an additional 26,965 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Kinsale Capital Group by 9.7% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 932,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $348,804,000 after purchasing an additional 82,729 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Kinsale Capital Group by 1.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 736,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $220,996,000 after purchasing an additional 12,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Kinsale Capital Group by 19.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 596,157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $178,937,000 after purchasing an additional 98,435 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Kinsale Capital Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $395.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Friday, October 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Kinsale Capital Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Kinsale Capital Group in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $521.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $450.00 to $434.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $350.00 to $370.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $422.14.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Kinsale Capital Group news, Director Frederick L. Jr. Russell sold 841 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.85, for a total value of $307,679.85. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 440 shares in the company, valued at $160,974. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Kinsale Capital Group news, Director Frederick L. Jr. Russell sold 841 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.85, for a total value of $307,679.85. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 440 shares in the company, valued at $160,974. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael P. Kehoe sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.48, for a total transaction of $1,373,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 306,117 shares in the company, valued at $105,145,067.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Kinsale Capital Group Price Performance

KNSL opened at $337.03 on Friday. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. has a one year low of $250.90 and a one year high of $457.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $372.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $377.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.86 and a beta of 0.88.

Kinsale Capital Group (NYSE:KNSL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $3.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.93 by $0.38. Kinsale Capital Group had a net margin of 24.50% and a return on equity of 31.16%. The business had revenue of $377.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $362.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.64 earnings per share. Kinsale Capital Group’s revenue was up 33.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. will post 12.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kinsale Capital Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 29th were issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 28th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.17%. Kinsale Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.79%.

About Kinsale Capital Group

(Free Report)

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc, a specialty insurance company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company's commercial lines offerings include construction, small business, excess and general casualty, commercial property, allied health, life sciences, energy, environmental, health care, inland marine, public entity, and commercial insurance, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KNSL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kinsale Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinsale Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.