Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Raises Holdings in JPMorgan Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPIE)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPIE – Free Report) by 33.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,437 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,881 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV owned approximately 0.25% of JPMorgan Income ETF worth $1,396,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Heritage Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Income ETF by 7.9% in the second quarter. Heritage Financial Services LLC now owns 1,900,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,889,000 after purchasing an additional 138,383 shares during the last quarter. Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Income ETF by 14.4% in the second quarter. Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 690,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,232,000 after purchasing an additional 86,764 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Income ETF by 3.3% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 384,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,376,000 after purchasing an additional 12,297 shares during the last quarter. Diversified LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Income ETF in the second quarter worth $15,976,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in JPMorgan Income ETF by 3.2% in the second quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. now owns 286,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,927,000 after purchasing an additional 8,996 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan Income ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

NYSEARCA JPIE opened at $45.50 on Friday. JPMorgan Income ETF has a 12-month low of $43.72 and a 12-month high of $46.47. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.74.

JPMorgan Income ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Income ETF (JPIE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively-managed fund that allocates exposure among various fixed income markets and sectors. The fund seeks to provide yield with lower volatility and aims to generate monthly distributions.

