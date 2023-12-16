Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Raises Stock Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 700,366 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 10,816 shares during the period. Apple comprises about 4.4% of Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Apple were worth $119,910,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. McAlister Sweet & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. McAlister Sweet & Associates Inc. now owns 26,811 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,590,000 after buying an additional 4,555 shares during the last quarter. Schoolcraft Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Apple in the 2nd quarter worth $363,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,411 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,631,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 73.2% during the 2nd quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 8,034 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,558,000 after purchasing an additional 3,395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 63,931 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $12,401,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

Apple Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of Apple stock opened at $197.57 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.07 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.28, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $124.17 and a 1 year high of $199.62. The company has a 50-day moving average of $184.06 and a 200 day moving average of $183.47.

Apple Dividend Announcement

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $89.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.34 billion. Apple had a net margin of 25.31% and a return on equity of 160.78%. Apple’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.29 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.69%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Apple

In other news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 240,569 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.50, for a total value of $41,498,152.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,280,053 shares in the company, valued at $565,809,142.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 240,569 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.50, for a total value of $41,498,152.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,280,053 shares in the company, valued at $565,809,142.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 65,536 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.11, for a total transaction of $11,279,400.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,483,548.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 573,352 shares of company stock worth $101,734,290. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on AAPL shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Apple in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $195.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, October 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Apple from $222.00 to $216.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Apple from $167.00 to $166.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $198.82.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on AAPL

Apple Company Profile

(Free Report)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.