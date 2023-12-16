Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Raises Stock Position in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Free Report) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,624 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 853 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Fortive were worth $2,271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FTV. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in shares of Fortive by 95,666.8% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 88,663,752 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,629,389,000 after acquiring an additional 88,571,169 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Fortive by 61,103.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,600,591 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $231,338,000 after acquiring an additional 3,594,708 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Fortive during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $193,761,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Fortive by 7.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,321,854 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,249,001,000 after buying an additional 1,248,629 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Fortive by 3.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,960,801 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,389,709,000 after buying an additional 1,135,961 shares during the period. 95.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FTV stock opened at $72.08 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.94 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Fortive Co. has a 52 week low of $62.70 and a 52 week high of $79.90.

Fortive ( NYSE:FTV Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The technology company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. Fortive had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 13.77%. Equities analysts forecast that Fortive Co. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 22nd. This is a positive change from Fortive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio is 13.73%.

FTV has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Fortive from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Fortive in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $91.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Fortive from $79.00 to $73.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Fortive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.46.

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Intelligent Operating Solutions segment provides advanced instrumentation, software and services, which includes electrical test and measurement, facility and asset lifecycle software applications, and worker safety and compliance solutions for manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and other industries.

