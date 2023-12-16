Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Sells 11,004 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV cut its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 450,799 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 11,004 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises about 2.1% of Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $57,306,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 320 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the period. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Goodwin Investment Advisory lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 1,225.8% during the second quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory now owns 411 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. 57.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Amazon.com

In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.19, for a total value of $446,752.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at $17,151,298.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.76, for a total value of $73,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,813,945.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.19, for a total value of $446,752.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,151,298.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 69,829 shares of company stock valued at $9,894,093 over the last 90 days. 12.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Amazon.com Price Performance

Shares of AMZN opened at $149.97 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.43 and a 1 year high of $150.57. The stock has a market cap of $1.55 trillion, a P/E ratio of 77.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $139.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $134.24.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $143.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.53 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 12.75% and a net margin of 3.62%. On average, equities analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AMZN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $180.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. StockNews.com raised Amazon.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $173.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.88.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

