Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Sells 2,792 Shares of Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV trimmed its holdings in Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW – Free Report) by 3.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 82,960 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,792 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV owned 0.07% of Flywire worth $2,646,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FLYW. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Flywire by 29.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,281,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,179,000 after buying an additional 1,635,222 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Flywire by 58.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,055,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,961,000 after buying an additional 2,239,940 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Flywire by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,709,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,722,000 after buying an additional 488,622 shares during the period. Eventide Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Flywire by 1.1% in the second quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 4,068,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,293,000 after buying an additional 43,438 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Flywire by 34.2% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,566,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,797,000 after buying an additional 653,610 shares during the period. 92.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Flywire alerts:

Flywire Stock Performance

FLYW opened at $23.35 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -210.91 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.43. Flywire Co. has a 52-week low of $18.65 and a 52-week high of $35.80.

Insider Transactions at Flywire

Flywire ( NASDAQ:FLYW Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.02). Flywire had a negative net margin of 2.92% and a negative return on equity of 1.96%. The company had revenue of $123.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.04) EPS. Flywire’s revenue was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Flywire Co. will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Michael Massaro sold 11,457 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.43, for a total value of $337,179.51. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 989,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,115,452.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, General Counsel Peter Butterfield sold 1,339 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.40, for a total value of $31,332.60. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 144,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,378,211.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Massaro sold 11,457 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.43, for a total transaction of $337,179.51. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 989,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,115,452.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 74,210 shares of company stock worth $2,065,137 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FLYW has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of Flywire in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Flywire from $32.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Flywire from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Flywire in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Flywire from $37.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.79.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Flywire

About Flywire

(Free Report)

Flywire Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a payments enablement and software company in the United States and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay. The company's platform facilitates payment flows across multiple currencies, payment types, and payment options; and provides direct connections to alternative payment methods, such as Alipay, Boleto, PayPal/Venmo, and Trustly.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLYW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Flywire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flywire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.