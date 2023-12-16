Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Sells 304 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV trimmed its stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,973 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 304 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in American Express were worth $1,189,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bison Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Express by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 20,444 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $3,561,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of American Express by 127.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 135,098 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $23,534,000 after acquiring an additional 75,821 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its holdings in American Express by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 123,390 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $21,494,000 after purchasing an additional 6,635 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC increased its holdings in American Express by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 7,193 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,253,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in American Express by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 19,293 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $3,361,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the period. 83.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey C. Campbell sold 21,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.33, for a total value of $3,536,276.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 125,646 shares in the company, valued at $21,149,991.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey C. Campbell sold 21,008 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.33, for a total value of $3,536,276.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 125,646 shares in the company, valued at $21,149,991.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $143.93 per share, for a total transaction of $143,930.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $287,860. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

American Express Price Performance

Shares of American Express stock opened at $180.56 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. American Express has a twelve month low of $140.91 and a twelve month high of $182.15. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $158.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $162.12. The firm has a market cap of $131.59 billion, a PE ratio of 16.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.23.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 20th. The payment services company reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.34. American Express had a return on equity of 30.60% and a net margin of 13.61%. The firm had revenue of $15.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.47 EPS. American Express’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that American Express will post 11.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Express Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.51%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AXP has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler Companies upgraded American Express to a “neutral” rating and set a $151.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on American Express from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 23rd. HSBC started coverage on American Express in a report on Friday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $181.00 price target on the stock. TD Cowen started coverage on American Express in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $158.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup upgraded American Express from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $143.00 to $154.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, American Express has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $170.94.

American Express Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

