Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Sells 89 Shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV cut its holdings in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,475 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 89 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Cintas were worth $1,672,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CTAS. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Cintas by 10.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 740 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Cintas by 16.8% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,643 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,505,000 after acquiring an additional 2,541 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its position in Cintas by 84.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 327 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in Cintas by 9.3% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 7,073 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,009,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Cintas by 19.8% during the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,472 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,410,000 after acquiring an additional 4,037 shares during the last quarter. 62.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Cintas

In related news, Director Melanie W. Barstad sold 1,968 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $514.17, for a total value of $1,011,886.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,213,562.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 15.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cintas Stock Performance

CTAS stock opened at $558.71 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $56.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.04, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $532.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $507.28. Cintas Co. has a one year low of $423.06 and a one year high of $576.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.56.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 26th. The business services provider reported $3.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 36.82%. Cintas’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.39 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cintas Co. will post 14.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cintas Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th were given a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. Cintas’s payout ratio is currently 40.63%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on CTAS. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Cintas from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Cintas from $550.00 to $530.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $525.00 price target on shares of Cintas in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Cintas in a report on Monday, November 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $625.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Cintas from $580.00 to $565.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cintas presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $537.60.

Cintas Company Profile

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

