Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Trims Stake in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV reduced its position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,814 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 73 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $804,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in Rockwell Automation in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. First Manhattan Co. increased its position in Rockwell Automation by 150.0% in the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its position in Rockwell Automation by 62.9% in the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new position in Rockwell Automation in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. 80.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Rockwell Automation alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ROK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays dropped their price target on Rockwell Automation from $287.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $350.00 price target on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Rockwell Automation from $317.00 to $291.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Rockwell Automation from $270.00 to $265.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on Rockwell Automation in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $299.20.

Rockwell Automation Stock Performance

ROK opened at $304.25 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $34.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $274.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $296.37. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 1-year low of $248.71 and a 1-year high of $348.52.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.15. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 40.19% and a net margin of 15.32%. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 12.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rockwell Automation Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th were paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. This is a positive change from Rockwell Automation’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.81%.

Insider Activity at Rockwell Automation

In related news, CFO Nicholas C. Gangestad sold 577 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.72, for a total value of $161,398.44. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 8,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,488,668.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Rockwell Automation news, CFO Nicholas C. Gangestad sold 577 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.72, for a total transaction of $161,398.44. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 8,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,488,668.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert L. Buttermore sold 223 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.71, for a total value of $62,375.33. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $544,035.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,899 shares of company stock valued at $3,036,683. 0.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Rockwell Automation

(Free Report)

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.