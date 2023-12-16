Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Acquired by Salem Investment Counselors Inc.

Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,284 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $508,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MA. Bornite Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Mastercard in the first quarter worth about $21,442,000. United Bank raised its position in Mastercard by 34.5% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 6,007 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,541 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in Mastercard by 30.1% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 272,358 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $97,335,000 after acquiring an additional 63,040 shares in the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank bought a new stake in Mastercard in the first quarter worth about $1,168,000. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new stake in Mastercard in the first quarter worth about $12,926,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Mastercard news, insider Ajay Bhalla sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $413.88, for a total transaction of $1,655,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,580,541.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Richard K. Davis bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $390.96 per share, with a total value of $390,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,809,123.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Ajay Bhalla sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $413.88, for a total value of $1,655,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,580,541.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 520,776 shares of company stock valued at $200,890,431 over the last 90 days. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Mastercard Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE MA opened at $418.16 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $392.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.43, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $398.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $395.96. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52 week low of $336.43 and a 52 week high of $426.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The credit services provider reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $6.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.53 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 188.83% and a net margin of 44.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.68 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 5th that allows the company to repurchase $11.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the credit services provider to repurchase up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Mastercard Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 9th will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 8th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. This is a boost from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.86%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Mastercard from $425.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Mizuho cut their price objective on Mastercard from $435.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Mastercard from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 25th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Mastercard from $453.00 to $452.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $475.00 price objective on shares of Mastercard in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mastercard currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $451.81.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

