McNaughton Wealth Management LLC Sells 882 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

McNaughton Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 29.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,103 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 882 shares during the period. McNaughton Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $915,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. MRP Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $311,102,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, PayPay Securities Corp raised its position in NVIDIA by 95.8% in the 2nd quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 141 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at NVIDIA

In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 10,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $481.60, for a total transaction of $5,008,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 979,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $471,693,969.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other NVIDIA news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 15,824 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $482.42, for a total value of $7,633,814.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 74,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,716,447.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 10,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $481.60, for a total value of $5,008,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 979,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $471,693,969.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 56,442 shares of company stock valued at $27,216,982. Corporate insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NVDA. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $605.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Barclays boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $650.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $625.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $598.08.

NVIDIA Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA opened at $488.90 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 trillion, a PE ratio of 64.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 3.59 and a quick ratio of 3.06. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $460.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $445.72. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $138.84 and a fifty-two week high of $505.48.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $4.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.99. The firm had revenue of $18.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.19 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 72.28% and a net margin of 42.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 205.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 11.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2.11%.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

