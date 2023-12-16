Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) Shares Acquired by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC grew its position in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Free Report) by 48.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,649,304 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 860,861 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.44% of Medical Properties Trust worth $24,534,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in shares of Medical Properties Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $691,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 106,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $981,000 after purchasing an additional 9,881 shares in the last quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medical Properties Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,858,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,591,995 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,262,000 after purchasing an additional 385,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 18,184 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,534 shares in the last quarter. 76.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MPW stock opened at $5.04 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.52, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.04 and a 52-week high of $14.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.98. The company has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of -72.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.10.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 6th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.90%. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -857.14%.

MPW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Medical Properties Trust from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Barclays reduced their price target on Medical Properties Trust from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Medical Properties Trust in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho lowered Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $4.50 in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.67.

About Medical Properties Trust

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospital real estate with 441 facilities and approximately 44,000 licensed beds as of September 30, 2023.

