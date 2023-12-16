Members Trust Co Acquires 148 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Members Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 4.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,341 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Members Trust Co’s holdings in Chevron were worth $570,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. St. Louis Financial Planners Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 5.2% during the third quarter. St. Louis Financial Planners Asset Management LLC now owns 11,881 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,937,000 after buying an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. &PARTNERS grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 3.8% during the third quarter. &PARTNERS now owns 9,838 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,659,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. LifePro Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 1.6% during the third quarter. LifePro Asset Management now owns 8,862 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,494,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 6.6% during the third quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 10,890 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,836,000 after buying an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 19.0% during the third quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 84,819 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $14,302,000 after buying an additional 13,521 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CVX opened at $149.33 on Friday. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $140.72 and a 52-week high of $187.81. The company has a market cap of $281.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $149.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $156.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $3.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by ($0.65). Chevron had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 12.11%. The firm had revenue of $54.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.56 earnings per share. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 13.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th were paid a dividend of $1.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.04%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.84%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CVX. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Chevron in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $190.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday, October 30th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Chevron from $215.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Chevron from $175.00 to $169.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.50.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

