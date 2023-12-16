Members Trust Co Sells 115 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Members Trust Co reduced its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 3.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,877 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 115 shares during the period. Members Trust Co’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $873,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 68.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Insider Activity at Home Depot

In other Home Depot news, CAO Kimberly R. Scardino sold 1,375 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.51, for a total value of $421,451.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,067,103.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Home Depot news, CAO Kimberly R. Scardino sold 1,375 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.51, for a total value of $421,451.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,067,103.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP William D. Bastek sold 1,612 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.90, for a total transaction of $506,006.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,639,527.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,114 shares of company stock valued at $966,456 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, October 15th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $325.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $303.00 to $299.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $350.00 to $306.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $340.14.

View Our Latest Report on HD

Home Depot Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE:HD opened at $353.47 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $304.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $311.02. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $274.26 and a 12 month high of $354.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.37. The stock has a market cap of $351.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.94.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.75 by $0.06. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 1,339.65%. The company had revenue of $37.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.59 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.24 EPS. Home Depot’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.05 EPS for the current year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th were given a dividend of $2.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.66%.

About Home Depot

(Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.