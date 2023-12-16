Metals Acquisition (NYSE:MTAL) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by National Bank Financial

Metals Acquisition (NYSE:MTAL – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform spec market weight” rating reissued by investment analysts at National Bank Financial in a research report issued on Wednesday.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Eight Capital set a $15.00 price objective on Metals Acquisition and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Metals Acquisition in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Metals Acquisition has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.80.

Shares of MTAL opened at $10.78 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.83. Metals Acquisition has a one year low of $8.49 and a one year high of $13.10.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Regal Partners Ltd increased its stake in shares of Metals Acquisition by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Regal Partners Ltd now owns 303,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,638,000 after purchasing an additional 3,705 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new position in shares of Metals Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $108,000. Kepos Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Metals Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at about $210,000. Sea Otter Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Metals Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $219,000. Finally, Maso Capital Partners Ltd purchased a new stake in Metals Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $364,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.10% of the company’s stock.

Metals Acquisition Limited focuses on operating and acquiring metals and mining businesses. The company operates the CSA copper mine in Cobar, Australia. Metals Acquisition Limited is headquartered in St. Helier, Jersey.

