Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH) Receives $53.75 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH – Get Free Report) (TSE:MX) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $54.00.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Methanex in a report on Friday, December 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Methanex in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Methanex from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Scotiabank raised shares of Methanex from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Methanex from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th.

Methanex Price Performance

NASDAQ MEOH opened at $46.13 on Monday. Methanex has a 12 month low of $35.46 and a 12 month high of $54.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of 18.09 and a beta of 1.51. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.62.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH – Get Free Report) (TSE:MX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $823.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $754.57 million. Methanex had a net margin of 4.80% and a return on equity of 7.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Methanex will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Methanex Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.185 per share. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. Methanex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.02%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Methanex

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MEOH. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its holdings in shares of Methanex by 90.5% during the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Methanex by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 143,900 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,953,000 after purchasing an additional 22,100 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Methanex during the 2nd quarter valued at $114,000. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Methanex by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 7,618,947 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $354,536,000 after purchasing an additional 978,936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Methanex by 41.5% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 51,800 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,143,000 after purchasing an additional 15,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.00% of the company’s stock.

Methanex Company Profile

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities. The company owns and manages a fleet of approximately 30 ocean-going vessels.

