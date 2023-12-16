Metro Inc. (TSE:MRU) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Metro Inc. (TSE:MRU – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$77.14.

MRU has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Metro from C$77.00 to C$73.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Desjardins dropped their price objective on Metro from C$77.00 to C$74.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Metro from C$78.00 to C$77.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Metro from C$84.00 to C$83.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their target price on Metro from C$80.00 to C$76.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 17th.

Shares of TSE:MRU opened at C$65.53 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$70.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$71.20. The stock has a market capitalization of C$15.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.02, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.03. Metro has a 12-month low of C$65.43 and a 12-month high of C$78.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.89.

Metro (TSE:MRU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 15th. The company reported C$0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.08 by C($0.09). Metro had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 15.17%. The company had revenue of C$5.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$5.01 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Metro will post 4.0655941 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 14th were paid a $0.3025 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 26th. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. Metro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.58%.

Metro Inc operates as a retailer, franchisor, distributor, and manufacturer in the food and pharmaceutical sectors in Canada. It operates supermarkets and discount stores that provide fresh and grocery products, baked goods, prepared foods, meats, dairy products, fruits and vegetables, frozen foods, bakery products, and pastries, as well as Mediterranean and Middle Eastern products.

