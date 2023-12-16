MetroCity Bankshares (NASDAQ:MCBS) & Suncrest Bank (OTCMKTS:SBKK) Head-To-Head Survey

MetroCity Bankshares (NASDAQ:MCBS – Get Free Report) and Suncrest Bank (OTCMKTS:SBKK – Get Free Report) are both small-cap financial services companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and profitability.

Volatility & Risk

MetroCity Bankshares has a beta of 0.54, indicating that its stock price is 46% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Suncrest Bank has a beta of 0.88, indicating that its stock price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares MetroCity Bankshares and Suncrest Bank’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MetroCity Bankshares $166.42 million 3.85 $62.60 million $2.10 12.10 Suncrest Bank $46.73 million 4.92 $16.96 million $1.37 13.56

Profitability

MetroCity Bankshares has higher revenue and earnings than Suncrest Bank. MetroCity Bankshares is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Suncrest Bank, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares MetroCity Bankshares and Suncrest Bank’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MetroCity Bankshares 26.51% 14.64% 1.55% Suncrest Bank N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for MetroCity Bankshares and Suncrest Bank, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MetroCity Bankshares 0 1 0 0 2.00 Suncrest Bank 0 0 0 0 N/A

MetroCity Bankshares presently has a consensus target price of $19.00, indicating a potential downside of 25.20%. Given MetroCity Bankshares’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe MetroCity Bankshares is more favorable than Suncrest Bank.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

18.9% of MetroCity Bankshares shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 5.9% of Suncrest Bank shares are owned by institutional investors. 27.3% of MetroCity Bankshares shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

MetroCity Bankshares beats Suncrest Bank on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MetroCity Bankshares

MetroCity Bankshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Metro City Bank that provides banking products and services in the United States. It offers customary banking services, such as consumer and commercial checking accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial and consumer loans, including single family residential loans; construction and development, and owner and non-owner occupied commercial real estate loans; and commercial and industrial loans, residential mortgage loans, and SBA loans. In addition, it offers online banking services, which include access to account balances, online transfers, online bill payment, and electronic delivery of customer statements; mobile banking solutions, such as remote check deposit with mobile bill pay; and automated teller machines and telephone banking services. Further, it provides debit cards for checking customers, direct deposits, and cashier's checks; treasury management services, including wire transfer, automated clearing house, and stop payments services; and cash management deposit products, such as remote deposit capture, positive pay, zero balance accounts, and sweep accounts. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Doraville, Georgia.

About Suncrest Bank

Suncrest Bank engages in the provision of personal and commercial banking services. It provides checking, savings and certificates of deposits, lending, cash management, online and mobile banking, e-statements, remote deposit capture, financial calculators, and customer service center. It also offers agricultural real estate loans, production finance, equipment financing and leasing, development loans, long-term fixed rate, SBA and USDA loans, valley small business guaranteed loans, USDA B&I loans, farmer mac loans, and cal-cap loans. The company was founded on May 19, 2008 and is headquartered in Visalia, CA.

